The National Football League (NFL) has announced the designated teams which will play in London and Berlin as part of the 2025 NFL International Games.

The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London during the 2025 regular season, while the Indianapolis Colts are heading to Berlin.

The Jets and Browns are scheduled to play their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will have another outing at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The NFL’s United Kingdom & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson says he is looking forward to welcoming each of the three teams to London later this year.

“This season will see us surpass forty regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the UK has played in growing the game globally,” Hodgson said.

“The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

While London has become a well-established location to stage regular season games in the NFL, Berlin will have its first time in the spotlight in 2025.

The 2025 NFL Berlin fixture will be the first to be played at the Olympic Stadium as part of a multi-year commitment to staging regular season games there.

The NFL has grown massively in popularity in recent years, with the growth driven by staging games in Munich and Frankfurt over the past three seasons.

The Colts have been granted marketing rights across Austria and Germany, and playing a game in Berlin will undoubtedly help them to boost their international profile.

They previously played in Frankfurt in November 2023, where they recorded a hard-fought 10-6 victory over the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park.

Playing as the designated home team in Berlin will strengthen the Colts’ roots in Germany – a point acknowledged by team owner and chief executive officer Jim Irsay.

“The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world’s most historic cities,” Irsay said.

“The NFL has become a global brand, and we’re looking forward to growing American Football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation’s footprint around the world.

“This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future.”

NFL fans will now be eagerly awaiting confirmation of the opponents for the designated teams, and it will be intriguing to see the final line-up.

A meeting between Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and his Atlanta Falcons counterpart Michael Penix Jr could be on the cards in Berlin.

Plenty of pundits have tipped them to become superstars in the NFL and a showdown in Germany would be an intriguing sideshow from a marketing perspective.

Quarterback storylines are what makes the NFL tick and pitching these two players together in the International Games series would be a stellar idea.

Kansas City Chiefs could be a good option for London given that they have only played in the English capital city on one previous occasion.

The opportunity to watch quarterback Patrick Mahomes strut his stuff in England would generate a massive buzz among NFL fans there.