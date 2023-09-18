Bio

Randy Orton is currently one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. He is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE. He has been a record 14 times WWE World Champion and he has also won multiple other big Championship in WWE.

Randy Orton Height, Weight, Age & More:

Orton was born on April 1, 1980. Knoxville, Tennessee the place where Randy Orton born. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler “Cowboy” Bob Orton. He graduated in 1998 and after getting graduated he was enlisted with the Marines. He wanted to be a Marine at first in his early career but he did not succeed in this career aim.

Randy Orton: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Randy Orton Early Life

Who is Randy Orton

Orton was signed by WWE back in 2000 and he started working on the development territory of the promotion. Ohio Valley Wrestling was the development Territory of WWE back then. He made his main roster debut in 2002 and his first televised match was against Hardcore Holly in an episode of Smackdown in April.

Randy Orton WWE Debut

Randy Orton was signed by WWE back in year 2000 and he started working on the development Territory of WWE which was the Ohio Valley Wrestling back then. He was pretty successful in Ohio Valley Wrestling and he won the OVW Hardcore Championship two times in total. He spent 2 years in the development territory.

Professional Wrestling Career

Main Roster Debut and Early Days

He made his main roster debut back in 2002 and in his debut match he defeated Hardcore Holly. He worked in SmackDown for five consecutive months before he got traded to Monday Night RAW on September of the same year. But unfortunately, soon after joining RAW, he suffered a shoulder injury which sidelined him from action for a number of months.

Evolution

At first he was working as a babyface, but he returned to RAW as a heel and he joined the Evolution faction led by Triple H. It was a four man faction and it was one of the most successful factions of its time. The other members of the faction were Ric Flair and Batista. Both Orton and Batista were recent main roster call ups and WWE had big plans for both of them.

Both Orton and Batista were being treated as solid mid cards as Orton mostly chased after the Intercontinental championship. At a point all four members of the evolution faction were champions. The fans were pretty much certain that WWE had really big plans for this young and talented wrestler.

World Heavyweight Champion

At SummerSlam 2004, Orton made history when he defeated Chris Benoit to win the World Heavyweight Championship at age of 24 only. He became the youngest ever world champion in WWE history and his record is still in that after 19 long years. It Was really a historic world Championship win for him.

Betrayal of Evolution and Babyface Turn

On the very nice next night on Monday Night RAW, his own faction Evolution turned on him as Triple H wanted the World Heavyweight championship. This shocking turn of events turned Orton a babyface. On the very next event which was Unforgiven, Orton dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Triple H. But thankfully he remained a top star.

Feud with The Undertaker

He kept on working as a babyface for a number of months and continued his feud with Triple H. At WrestleMania 21, he got a big opponent and huge opportunity when he got to face The Undertaker. This was a huge boost for his young career. Once again he turned heel before entering this feud.

Rated RKO

His feud with the Undertaker continued till the end of the year. During this legendary father Cowboy Bob Orton used to accompany him. In late 2006, he teamed up with another legend Edge and together they were famously known as the Rated RKO. Their team did not last for long but it was extremely famous among the fan in spite of being a heel Tag Team.

Feud With John Cena

Meanwhile in 2007, Randy Orton started a rivalry with John Cena who was also one of the top stars of the promotion during the time. His feud with John Cena is still considered not only one of the best feuds of his career but one of the best feuds in the world of professional wrestling. The feud went on for years and both wrestlers where benefited from this feud.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Randy Orton Randy Orton Nick Names The Viper, The Apex Predator, The Legend Killer Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Randy Orton Height 6’5” Randy Orton Weight 250 lbs. Relationship Status Married Randy Orton Net Worth $15 Million Randy Orton Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor Ric Flair Randy Orton Signature Moves T-Bone Suplex, Superplex, Rope Hung DDT, Inverted headlock Backbreaker, Garvin Stomp Finishing Move(s) RKO Theme Song / Randy Orton Song / Randy Orton Music Voices Catchphrases *

Randy Orton Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Orton’s current net worth is somewhere around $15 million. Orton is out of action since last year with a severe back injury but he is rumored to make his return to action soon. He is active in WWE since 2000 and he is one of the highest earners of the promotion. Reports from Sportskeeda suggests he earns $4 million per year from WWE.

Randy Orton Family

Orton is a third generation professional wrestler. His grandfather Bob Orton was a huge name in the wrestling world during his time. His father Bob Orton Jr. is the also big name in the wrestling world and a WWE Hall of Famer. His uncle was legendary wrestler Barry Orton. Randy is currently married to Kimberly Kessler and they live in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Championships and Accomplishments

Orton have won multiple prestigious Championships from WWE including a total of 14 World Championship which is the second highest number of WWE World Championship reigns. He has also been a Grand Slam champion of the promotion as he won almost all the possible championships. Truly he is one of the most successful WWE stars ever.

Randy Orton Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (10 times), World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Edge, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Riddle, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, Money in the Bank (2013), Royal Rumble (2009, 2017), Seventeenth Triple Crown Champion, Tenth Grand Slam Champion (under current format; eighteenth overall), Slammy Award (2 times), WWE Year-End Award for Shocking Moment of the Year (2018) – Tearing Jeff Hardy’s ear Championships and Accomplishments (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Wrestler of the Year (2009), Guinness Book of World Records – Most appearances on pay-per-view for a male WWE wrestler, OVW Hardcore Championship (2 times), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2009) vs. Triple H, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2007, 2009), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2004), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2010), Rookie of the Year (2001), Wrestler of the Year (2009, 2010), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2008, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2004), Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2006) Exploiting the death of Eddie Guerrero (“Eddie’s down there… in Hell!” promo), Most Overrated (2013), Worst Feud of the Year (2013) – as member of The Authority vs. Big Show, Worst Feud of the Year (2017) vs. Bray Wyatt, Worst Feud of the Year (2021) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2017) vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 Records Most appearances on WWE pay per views, youngest WWE World Champion, 14 Times World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Orton currently lives with her second wife Kimberly Kessler at O’Fallon, Missouri. He was previously married to Samantha Speno and they lived six years together. Orton has a daughter from her previous marriage. He also has a daughter from her current marriage. Orton is currently out of action with a back injury.

Personal Information Table

Randy Orton Real Name / Full Name Randall Keith Orton Birth Date April 1, 1980 Randy Orton Age 43 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Randy Orton Birthplace Knoxville, Tennessee Randy Orton Nationality American Randy Orton Hometown Knoxville, Tennessee School/College/University Hazelwood Central High School Educational Qualification Graduate Randy Orton Religion Christianity Finn Balor Ethnicity White Current Residence O’Fallon, Missouri Hobbies Singing, Watching Movies Randy Orton Tattoo He has a total of 11 tattoos in his whole body

Randy Orton Movies and TV Shows

Orton has appeared on multiple movies and television series. The movies he has worked in our mostly produced by WWE Studios. He was in the lead role of 12 rounds 2 Reloaded. He also featured on the lead role of the movie Condemned 2. He has also appeared on some television series. There are also a multiple WWE video games in which he appeared as playable characters.

Randy Orton Wife

Randy Orton is currently married to Kimberly Kessler and they are living a happy life together since 2015.Previously, the former fourteen times WWE World Champion was married to Kimberly Kessler. They got married in 2007 and lived together for six years. They got divorced in 2013.

Career as A Main Eventer

Not only Orton is a 14 times WWE World Champion but he is a two times Royal Rumble winner as well. He won the Royal Rumble match of 2017 and challenged Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship at WrestleMania 33. He achieved an excellent victory at the event. He remained on the main event picture throughout his career and he even won the WWE Championship during the covid-19 era.

Feud with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had a short main event run during the time and he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania 36. He dropped the title to Orton once during the era and regained it once again. Orton had been one of the most consistent main event stars in WWE history who remained on the main event picture for such a long time.

Putting over Jinder Mahal

He might have remained on the main event picture for a very long time but he provided push to a lot of wrestlers whom WWE tried to give a main event push. For example Jinder Mahal was a post to the main event scene in 2017 and he won the WWE Championship. It was Randy Orton who helped him to build himself as the top star of Friday Night Smackdown during the time.

RK-Bro

In 2021 he got involved in a very interesting storyline. This time Matt Riddle kept on requesting Orton to team up with him. After a lot of dilemma Orton finally decided to team up with him. Their team became very popular in a very short amount of time and together they were famously known as the RK-Bro.

The duo even got to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship two times. At SummerSlam 2021 they won they are first WWE Raw Tag Team Championship when they defeated the team of AJ Styles and Omos. They dropped the title after nearly 5 months of winning it to the Alpha Academy.

They won the titles back in only two months time and once again they were the WWE Raw Tag Team champions. The successfully defended their Tag Team title at WrestleMania 38 where they defeated the Alpha Academy and the Street Profits in a triple threat match. Their run as the Raw Tag Team Champions was extremely impressive.

Injury

After WrestleMania 38 they of the title to The Usos and why the Orton picked up a massive injury. It was a back injury that he suffered at that time and it was so severe that he still could not return to action. There is no confirmation on when he would finally make his grand return to WWE. But there are reports that he is trying really hard to make the return as soon as possible.

Iconic Quotes From Randy Orton

“If anything, I’m overacting in the ring because of the facials and the body language. I want the guy in the cheap seats to be able to see what I’m thinking, the expression on my face. But when you’re filming a movie, it could be a two- or three-camera shot, and you’re doing it over and over and over again. It’s not live TV; it’s a lot different.”

“Teaming up for Evolution, I think Batista and I credit a lot of our success to Ric Flair, but especially Triple H. He has an amazing psychology for the business. He understands how to tell a story, and you just pick his brain the best you can while riding with him. It was a great advantage for us in terms of learning our craft.”

“When a kid smiles because you take an extra 30 seconds, minute, minute and a half to go over and ask them what their name is, give them the shirt you just wore to the ring, you just see them light up. We’ve all been kids before; we’ve all had our heroes, been fans of somebody and needed that autograph.”

“I was even more of a fan of Jake The Snake than I was of my dad when I was a kid, and that’s because of the snake. Jake used to have his snake, Damien, out in the locker room slithering around the showers. In the locker room, they would actually block off one of the showers just so Damien could roll around, and I’d sit there and watch him.”

“Guys like Jack Lanza, Pat Patterson, Bruce Pritchard, Tom Pritchard – those guys all helped me get a tryout. And I’d never been in the ring, so they went on a lot of faith and signed me and thought that they could help mold me into a WWE superstar. And now I’m glad they did, because that was a big turning point in my life.”

“I let some people down, like Triple H, who had a lot of faith in me and took me under his wing. Ric Flair would never say it, but he loved me like I was his kid, and he was like a dad to me on the road. I’m sure I let him down somewhere along the way. These guys really invested a lot of time, faith, and energy in me.”

“I don’t have a problem with dives out of the ring, but there are a lot of these guys who don’t have anything to fall back on, and they’re not making any money doing it. A lot of these guys go out there, and they’re gonna break their necks at 23 years old doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”

H/T – Brainy Quotes

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Randy Orton

Orton had some amazing feuds and rivalries throughout the years but his if we have to address someone as his best rival, it has to be John Cena. Orton vs. Cena is not only the best feud of Orton’s career, but one of the best feuds in the history of professional wrestling. They had many matches throughout the years, and every time they entered the ring together, they created history.

Orton also had a great rivalry with Triple H. The duo fought each other in various occasions since 2004, they even featured on the main event of WrestleMania 25. Much like Orton vs. Cena, Orton vs. Triple H is also a big rivalry and it can definitely be considered one of the best feuds in the history of professional wrestling.

Randy Orton Injury

Orton suffered multiple injuries throughout his career but nothing was as the one he faced last year which is still keeping him out of action. His last televised match was a Tag Team match against The Usos and after a number of days of the match, it was announced that he was suffering from a legitimate back injury. He still could not recover from it completely. We hope he gets back to action soon.

Other Details

Orton is the son of legendary professional wrestler Cowboy Bob Orton who is also known as Bob Orton Jr. He is active in the world of professional wrestling since 1972, and even at the age of 72 he is still active on independent circuit. He has achieved multiple prestigious championships throughout his career and in 2005 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Randy Orton $4m Brand Endorsements WWE Sponsors Clutch Chairz, Kwinn Pop, 1st Phorm Charity Make-A-Wish Foundation, Connor’s cure

Social Media Accounts

Orton is active on Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total follower of 6.2 million followers and he has a total following of 6.7 million people on his verified Instagram account. Here are links where you can stay in touch with the Apex Predator; Randy Orton Twitter, Randy Orton Instagram.

Randy Orton Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 15 (40.54%) 2 (5.41%) 20 (54.05%) WWE 822 (57.56%) 65 (4.55%) 541 (37.89%) WWF 23 (37.70%) 0 (0.00%) 38 (62.30%)

Randy Orton Manager

Orton never had a regular manager in WWE but he had been managed by several wrestlers throughout his career. At first he used to be managed by his Evolution teammates, next his father Cowboy Bob Orton managed him for a year. He also got managed by the wrestlers who teamed up with him on time to time. Matt Riddle accompanied him during his singles matches in his latest run.

FAQS

Q. When did Randy Orton start wrestling?

A. Randy Orton started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Randy Orton in feet?

A. Randy Orton is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Randy Orton manager?

A. Randy Orton does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by several names time to time

Q. What is current Randy Orton song?

A. Randy Orton uses the song ‘Voiceless’

Q. Who is Randy Orton mother?

A. Randy Orton’s mother is Elaine Orton

Q. Who is Randy Orton father?

A. Randy Orton’s father is wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton

Q. Who is currently Randy Orton girlfriend?

A. Randy Orton is currently married to Kim Marie Kessler

Q. Who is Randy Orton brother?

A. Randy Orton has two brothers; Nathan Orton and Roderick Orton

Q. How much is Randy Orton worth?

A. Randy Orton’s net worth is something around $15 million

Q. How many times Randy Orton won the WWE World title?

A. Randy Orton had been a fourteen times WWE World Champion