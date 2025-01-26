Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen batting in Mumbai under the watchful eyes of former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar. This comes ahead of the England ODIs and ICC Champions Trophy as Virat Kohli has been named in India squads for both assignments.

Virat Kohli had a tough time in the previous Test series against Australia, scoring 190 runs in five Tests at an average of 23.75. He began the series with a century in Perth but was frequently tested by world-class Australian bowlers in the subsequent Tests.

The 36-year-old entered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with fairly bad form. Virat Kohli failed to reach fifty runs in five home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, his best score being an unbeaten 47. He scored 192 runs in his five Tests, averaging just 21.33.

Video of Virat Kohli training hard with Sanjay Bangar goes viral

Kohli was seen exercising in Mumbai with Sanjay Bangar, India’s former batting coach. On Saturday, social media users shared a video of Kohli receiving throwdowns during a practice session. Kohli seemed quite keen to get over his weakness of poking outside off stump. He has been getting out similarly recently which led to his slump in form.

Virat Kohli working with Sanjay Banger in Mumbai. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T4zEhC2D2f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2025

Virat Kohli to play in Ranji Trophy after more than a decade

Virat Kohli will play for his state team Delhi against Railways in the Ranji Trophy for the first time in over 12 years. The match will take place at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning January 30. His last Ranji game was against Uttar Pradesh in 2012, when he was not even a regular in India’s Test squad.

Kohli was supposed to play in Delhi’s game against Saurashtra, but he dropped out owing to a neck ailment. After playing the Ranji Trophy match against Railways, he will return to the 50-over format and play in India’s ODI series against England.

He will be crucial to India’s hopes in the next Champions Trophy, which will take place following the three-match ODI series against England. He has a great record in the 50-over format and enjoys it the best. India will face Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20 in Dubai.

