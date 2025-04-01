With no definitive conclusion coming in the scheduled Women’s World Title match on WWE Raw, it appears that Wrestlemania 41 will eventually witness all three women involved in the title picture battling it out for the belt. However, WWE has yet to announce the lineup, officially.

On the March 31 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix that aired from the O2 Arena in London, England, IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley went down in the main event segment with the Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance. The contest ended in a Double DQ after special guest referee Bianca Belair was attacked multiple times by both opponents.

The match on WWE Raw went out of hand after Ripley hit a Razor’s Edge to SKY, who kicked out, leaving Ripley to vent out frustrations on Belair. Ripley tried to hit SKY with a big boot, but caught Belair, instead. Ripley had SKY pinned for the victory with the Riptide, but Belair took her time to get back to the ring, allowing SKY to kick out.

As the bout progressed on WWE Raw, SKY accidentally hit a dropkick off the top to Belair, sending her again to the outside. An irate Belair then called for the match bell as she was visibly done. The match was ruled a double disqualification by Belair, and Ripley completely lost it in the scene. All three women began brawling both in and outside the ring with Ripley gaining the advantage.

MAMI hit a Riptide to SKY and then another one off the ropes to Belair to make a statement. She then hoisted the Women’s World Championship high above her head to close things out on WWE Raw with the indication being clear that she doesn’t intend to leave the championship picture.

Originally, the Wrestlemania 41 bout was set for the reigning women’s world champion SKY against the women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. But given the former champion Ripley’s pledge, last night’s match was set on WWE Raw with Belair acting as the special guest referee. The match also came after Ripley signed her name on the official contract for the ‘Mania match, a couple of weeks ago.