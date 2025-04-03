For weeks now, Maxxine Dupri has been seeking the attention of Natalya Neidhart to excel in her wrestling stint. For the time being, she’s mostly been stuck into valeting superstars but now it’s perhaps a great time to become a bonafide wrestler under the leadership of Triple H with so much opportunities being there.

This is the reason Maxxine Dupri is constantly knocking on the doors of the 25-year veteran Natalya for guidance with the intention of improving her in-ring work. Most recently, she also inquired about training at the Dungeon 2.0, which is owned and run by Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson, a producer for WWE. This place had also served as a training facility for numerous other wrestlers.

Unfortunately for Maxxine Dupri, that idea of going into The Dungeon didn’t sit well with Natalya. The longest tenured WWE female roster member casted her doubts on the though while her former student, Liv Morgan who’d also run the ropes at the Dungeon voiced her opinion and it was completely negative.

In a new WWE Raw exclusive airing on social media, Maxxine Dupri asserted that she wanted her opponents to take her seriously in the ring. This aspect is the sole reason that she grew interest in training with Natalya at The Dungeon 2.0 in Florida where she hopes to elevate her skills to the next level.

Liv Morgan blasted Maxxine Dupri for having lesser wrestling skills

While Natalya seemingly questioned Maxxine Dupri’s pitch, claiming that her training facility already reached its maximum capacity, Liv Morgan chimed in and threw shade at the American Alpha member,

“I’m sure that training Maxxine is going to be a complete waste of your time, Nattie. Take it from me, no one in this business respected me, but what did I do? I shut them up, and I made them. So here’s some advice from someone who knows. Quit, because you are no Liv Morgan, sweetie.”

Maxxine Dupri isn’t entirely new when it comes to in-ring experiences. Her official debut occurred in a mixed tag match in July 2023 after getting training from Chad Gable on a kayfabe note. Gable had since turned heel, leaving her in the valet role for Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Her biggest accomplishment in her singles career is challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship.