The Indian athletes will be having a very busy day at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday (August 1). The players will be in contention for three medals as they will be looking to add to India’s 2-medal tally so far.

The day will begin with the walking event for both men and women as they will be competing in the 20 km finals. Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be competing in golf. Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will take on each other in an all-Indian men’s singles Round of 16 match.

In shooting, Swapnil Kusale will be competing in the rifle final, while Sift Kaur Samra will hunt a spot for the finals in her 50m rifle event. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will be locking horns against former world champion Wu Yu of China in the Round of 16.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the quarterfinal match of the men’s double event in badminton. The day will end with the huge badminton match between PV Sindhu and He Bing Jaio.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 1 in Paris Olympics 2024:

11am- Athletics – Men’s 20km Race Walk Final- Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht

12:30pm- Golf – Men’s Round 1- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma

12:50pm- Athletics – Women’s 20km Race Walk- Priyanka Goswami

1pm- Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final- Swapnil Kusale

1:30pm- Hockey – Men’s Group B – India v Belgium

2:30pm- Boxing – Women’s 50kg Round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu (China)

2:31pm- Archery – Men’s Individual 1/32- Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China)

3:10pm – Archery – Men’s Individual 1/16- Pravin Jadhav (Subject to qualification)

3:30pm- Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

3:45pm onwards- Sailing – Men’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Vishnu Saravanan

4:30pm- Badminton – Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)

Not before 5:40pm- Badminton – Men’s Singles Round of 16- Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy

7:05pm- Sailing – Women’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Nethra Kumanan

10pm – Badminton – Women’s Singles Round of 16- PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.