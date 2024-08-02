After a disappointing outing on Thursday (August 1), the Indian contingent will be looking to bounce back and perform well on Friday in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

A number of India’s strongest medal prospects bowed out of the Games on Thursday. The day started on a good note as Swapnil Kusale clinched a bronze medal in shooting but it was not a precursor for the things to come.

In badminton, two-time Olympics medalist PV Sindh lost in the women’s singles event while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were knocked out from the men’s doubles. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen lost her match while in archery Pravin Ramesh Jadhav lost in the men’s recurve individual event.

After the tough day, the Indian athletes will be looking to make amends on Friday. The likes of Manu Bhaker, who has already won two medals at the ongoing games, Lakshya Sen and the Indian hockey team will be in action on August 2. The Indian athletes will also compete in athletics, sailing, golf, archery, judo and rowing events today.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 2 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 – Golf – Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 – Shubhankar Sharma, Ganganjeet Bhullar

12:30 – Shooting – 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision – Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

13:00 – Shooting – Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1 – Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

13:19 – Archery – Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round – India (Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj) vs Indonesia

13:48 – Rowing – Men’s Singles Scull Final D – Balraj Panwar

13:30 onwards – Judo – Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32, Contest 8 – Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba)

15:45 onwards – Sailing – Women’s Dinghy – Race 2-3-4 – Nethra Kumanan

16:45 – Hockey – Men’s Pool B – India vs Australia

17:45 onwards – Archery – Mixed Team Quarterfinals & Semifinals – Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

19:05 onwards – Sailing – Men’s Dinghy – Race 3-4 – Vishnu Saravanan

19:54 – Archery – Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match – Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

20:13 – Archery – Mixed Team Gold Medal Match – Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)

21:05 – Badminton – Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)

21:40 – Athletics – Women’s 5000m Round 1 – Ankita, Parul Chaudhary

23:40 – Athletics – Men’s Shot Put Qualification – Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.