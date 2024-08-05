India had a mixed day at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday (August 4). Lakshya Sen missed out on assuring a medal for India in badminton as he went down fighting against reigning champions Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals.

Sen will be looking to bounce back and win the bronze medal match on Monday. He will be facing Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia for the medal. The highlight of the day was India’s stunning victory against Great Britain in the hockey quarterfinal.

India beat their opponents in the shoot-out to book a place in the last four. In boxing, India had a disappointing day as Nishant Dev and Lovlina Borgohain lost their respective quarterfinal bouts.

On Monday, Sen will be looking to add to India’s medal tally in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 by clinching a historic bronze. The Indian women’s team will be in action in table tennis as they lock horns against Romania in the pre-quarterfinal clash. India will also begin their campaign in wrestling on Monday.

Asian Games gold medalist Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m Steeplechase. The Indian athletes will also be in action in shooting, athletics and sailing.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 4 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 PM – Shooting – Skeet Mixed Team Qualification – Maheshwari Chauhan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka

1:30 PM – Table Tennis – Women’s Team – India vs Romania

3:25 PM – Athletics – Women’s 400m Round 1 – Kiran Pahal

3:45 PM – Sailing – Women’s Dinghy Race 9-10 – Nethra Kumanan

6 PM – Badminton – Men’s Bronze Medal Match – Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)

6:10 PM – Sailing – Men’s Dinghy Race 9-10 – Vishnu Saravanan

6:30 PM – Shooting – Skeet Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification)

6:30 PM – Wrestling – Women’s 68kg Round of 16 – Nisha Dahiya

7:50 PM – Wrestling – Women’s 68kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)

10:34 PM – Athletics – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 – Avinash Sable

1:10 AM (August 6) – Wrestling – Women’s 68kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.