One of India’s biggest medal hopes, Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Thursday (August 8) at the Paris Olympics 2024. After a strong display in the qualifying event, the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist will be looking to enhance his legacy by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to win two individual gold medals at the Olympics.

The day will start with Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok taking part in the golf event before Jyothi Yarraji participates in women’s 100m hurdles repechage round. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat will be looking to put up a good show after a number of Indian athletes suffered disappointments earlier in the Games.

Anshu Malik will be in action as well in women’s wrestling. India will have the chance to win another medal on Thursday as the men’s hockey team will be taking on Spain in the bronze medal match.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 8 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 – Golf – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 – Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok

14:05 – Athletics – Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round – Jyothi Yarraji

14:30 – Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Aman Sehrawat

Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final – Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

14:30 – Wrestling – Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Anshu Malik

Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final – Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

17:30 – Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal Match – India vs Spain

21:45 – Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal – Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal – Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

23:55 – Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra

