After winning two medals on Thursday (August 8), the Indian athletes will be looking to add more to the medal tally on Friday in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

India won a bronze medal in the men’s hockey with a thrilling win over Spain. Later, Aman Sehrawat lost his semifinal game in wrestling and will be in contention for a bronze medal on Friday. Sehrawat will be taking on Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico and will be hoping to power India to their first medal in wrestling in Paris Olympics 2024.

The day ended with Neeraj Chopra clinching silver in men’s javelin throw. While Chopra failed to defend his Olympic title, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem created history by clinching the gold.

On Friday, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will be in action in women’s golf before Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj and Poovamma MR take part in the first round of women’s 4x400m Relay.

In men’s 4x400m Relay, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi will be looking to book their place in the semifinals.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 9 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 – Golf – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok

14:10 – Athletics – Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 – Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR

14:35 – Athletics – Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 – Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh

21:45 – Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match – Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.