The Paris Olympics 2024 got underway earlier this week with the opening ceremony taking place on July 26. As usual, the football matches started two days before the opening ceremony while all the other events began after the glittering event.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is feature 32 sports, including the 28 disciplines. After the first two days of action, Australia are at the top of the medal tally. They have clinched a total of 5 medals including 3 gold medals. China are second with 3 medals including 2 golds while USA are at the third spot with a total of 5 medals including one gold.

On the other hand, India are yet to open their account in the Paris Olympics 2024. On Sunday (July 28), a number of Indian athletes will be in action in several events such as shooting, badminton, rowing, table tennis, boxing, swimming and archery.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on July 28:

12:00 – Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification – Elavenil Valarivan/Ramita Jindal

13:06 – Rowing – Men’s Single Sculls Repechages – Balraj Panwar

Not before 12:50 – Badminton – Women’s Singles Group Stage – PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)

14:15 – Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Round of 64 – Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg (Sweden)

14:45 – Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification – Sandeep Singh/Arjun Babuta

15:00 – Table Tennis – Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia)

15:13 – Swimming – Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Srihari Nataraj

15:30 – Swimming – Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats – Dhinidhi Desinghu

15:30 – Shooting – 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final – Manu Bhaker (Gold Medal Event)

15:50 – Boxing – Women’s 50kg Round of 32 – Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Carina Kloetzer (Germany)

16:30 – Table Tennis – Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain)

17:45 – Archery – Women’s Team Quarterfinal (Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat)

19:17 onwards – Archery – Women’s Team Semifinal – (Subject to qualification)

Not before 20:00 – Badminton – Men’s Singles Group Stage – H.S. Prannoy vs Fabian Roth (Germany)

20:18 – Archery – Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match – (Subject to qualification)

20:41 – Archery – Women’s Team Gold Medal Match – (Subject to qualification)

23:30 – Table Tennis – Round of 64 – Harmeet Desai vs Felix Lebrun (France)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.