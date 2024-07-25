The highly-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 is set to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year. The Paris Olympics will be the 33rd edition of the multi-sport event.

While Paris is the main host city for the forthcoming Olympics, the events will be held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France as well. Apart from those venues, Tahiti will be the venue for surfing. Olympics 2024 will feature a total of 32 sports.

Of the 32 sports, 28 are core Olympic sports while the four are breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing. Breaking will be making its debut in the Olympics while the other three featured in the 2020 edition as well. More than 10,000 athletes will be competing for glory in the upcoming event. A total of 206 countries will have representation in Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Live Streaming, Broadcast, and Live Telecast details:

With the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024 just a handful of days, here are the details you need to ensure that you don’t miss out on the action if you are planning to watch the event on television, computer or mobile phones. Here are all the live streaming, broadcasting and live telecast details.

Where to watch live telecast of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

One catch watch the live telecast of Paris Olympics 2024 in India on Sports18 as Viacom18 Media Private Limited has the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics in India as well as the India Subcontinent.

In India, Doordarshan will be telecasting the Olympics 2024 as well. The viewers in India can catch all the action on DD Sports 1.0.

Where to watch live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 for free on the JioCinema app and website.

Here is the full list of countries and their respective broadcasters for Olympics 2024: