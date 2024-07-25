Neeraj Chopra, Paris Olympics 2024
The highly-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 is set to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year. The Paris Olympics will be the 33rd edition of the multi-sport event.

While Paris is the main host city for the forthcoming Olympics, the events will be held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France as well. Apart from those venues, Tahiti will be the venue for surfing. Olympics 2024 will feature a total of 32 sports.

Of the 32 sports, 28 are core Olympic sports while the four are breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing. Breaking will be making its debut in the Olympics while the other three featured in the 2020 edition as well. More than 10,000 athletes will be competing for glory in the upcoming event. A total of 206 countries will have representation in Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Live Streaming, Broadcast, and Live Telecast details:

With the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024 just a handful of days, here are the details you need to ensure that you don’t miss out on the action if you are planning to watch the event on television, computer or mobile phones. Here are all the live streaming, broadcasting and live telecast details.

Where to watch live telecast of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

One catch watch the live telecast of Paris Olympics 2024 in India on Sports18 as Viacom18 Media Private Limited has the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics in India as well as the India Subcontinent.

In India, Doordarshan will be telecasting the Olympics 2024 as well. The viewers in India can catch all the action on DD Sports 1.0.

Where to watch live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 for free on the JioCinema app and website.

Here is the full list of countries and their respective broadcasters for Olympics 2024:

Territory Rights holder
Afghanistan ATN
Albania RTSH
Algeria EPTV
Andorra RTVA
Armenia ARMTV
Asia Dentsu
Australia Nine
Austria ORF
Azerbaijan İTV
Belgium RTBF, VRT
Bolivia Bolivisión
Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT
Brazil Grupo Globo, CazéTV
Bulgaria BNT
Cameroon CRTV
Canada CBC/Radio-Canada, TSN, RDS, Sportsnet
Cape Verde RTC
Caribbean SportsMax
Chile Chilevisión
China CMG, Migu, Douyin, Kuaishou, Tencent
Chinese Taipei ELTA TV, Chunghwa Telecom, TBS
Costa Rica Repretel
Croatia HRT
Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN Televisión
Cuba ICRT
Cyprus CyBC
Czech Republic CT
Denmark DR, TV 2
Dominican Republic Antena 7
Ecuador RTS, TVC
Estonia Postimees Group
Europe Eurosport
Finland Yle
France France Télévisions
Georgia GPB
Germany ARD, ZDF
Ghana Sporty TV
Greece ERT
Honduras VTV
Hong Kong RTHK, HOY TV, PCCW, TVB
Hungary MTVA
Iceland RÚV
India Doordarshan
Indian subcontinent Viacom18
Indonesia Emtek
Ireland RTÉ
Israel Sports Channel
Italy RAI
Ivory Coast RTI
Japan Japan Consortium
Kenya KBC
Kosovo RTK
Kyrgyzstan KTRK
Latin America[iv] América Móvil
Latvia LTV
Lithuania TV3
Macau TDM
MENA beIN Sports
Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, Imagen Televisión
Moldova TVR
Mongolia Central TV
Montenegro RTCG
Morocco SNRT
Mozambique TVM
Netherlands NOS
New Zealand Sky Television
Nicaragua Canal 10
Nigeria Sporty TV
North Korea SBS
North Macedonia MRT
Norway NRK
Pacific Islands[vi] Sky Pacific
Pakistan ARY
Panama TVMax
Peru Grupo ATV
Philippines Cignal TV, PLDT, Smart, TV5
Poland TVP
Portugal RTP
Romania TVR
Senegal RTS
Serbia RTS
Singapore Mediacorp
Slovakia STVR
Slovenia RTV
South Africa SABC, SuperSport
South Korea KBS, MBC, SBS
Spain RTVE
Sub-Saharan Africa Infront Sports & Media, SuperSport, TV5Monde
Sweden Kanal 5
Switzerland SRG SSR
Thailand AIS, TrueVisions, T Sports 7, MCOT, 7HD, PPTV
Trinidad and Tobago TTT
Turkey TRT
Ukraine Suspilne
United Kingdom BBC
United States NBCUniversal
Uruguay Canal 5
Uzbekistan MTRK

 