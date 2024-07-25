The Summer Olympics 2024 is just around the corner. The highly-anticipated multi-sports event is scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. One of the biggest attractions of the Olympics will be football.

While the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be taking place over the Seine River on July 26, the football matches will be getting underway on July 24. On the other hand, the final will take place on August 10. The matches will be played in Paris, Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu (near Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.

Brazil are the two-time defending champions in the men’s category but failed to make the cut for 2024 Olympics. On the other hand, Canada are the women’s defending champions.

Paris Olympics 2024 Football: Men’s teams and groups

A total of 16 teams will be featuring in the men’s football in Paris Olympics 2024. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. While France qualified as the hosts, the other 15 teams made the cut through six separate continental confederations.

Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Paris Olympics 2024 Football: Women’ teams and groups

12 teams will be participating in the women’s football event. In addition to hosts France, 11 teams qualified from six separate continental confederations have qualified for the event. The teams have been divided into three groups of four teams each.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

The top two teams from each group will make the cut for the quarterfinals and will be joined by the two top third-placed teams.

Paris Olympics 2024 Football: Men’s football schedule (local time)

Group stage

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Group A: France v USA | 21:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 1)

Group A: Guinea v New Zealand | 17:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 2)

Group B: Argentina v Morocco | 15:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 3)

Group B: Iraq v Ukraine | 19:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 4)

Group C: Uzbekistan v Spain | 15:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 5)

Group C: Egypt v Dominican Republic | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 6)

Group D: Mali v Israel | 21:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 7)

Group D: Japan v Paraguay | 19:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 8)

Saturday, 27 July 2024

Group A: France v Guinea | 21:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 9)

Group A: New Zealand v USA | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 10)

Group B: Argentina v Iraq | 15:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 11)

Group B: Ukraine v Morocco | 17:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 12)

Group C: Uzbekistan v Egypt | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 13)

Group C: Dominican Republic v Spain | 15:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 14)

Group D: Israel v Paraguay | 19:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 15)

Group D: Japan v Mali | 21:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 16)

Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Group A: New Zealand v France | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 17)

Group A: USA v Guinea | 19:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 18)

Group B: Ukraine v Argentina | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 19)

Group B: Morocco v Iraq | 17:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 20)

Group C: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan | 15:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 21)

Group C: Spain v Egypt | 15:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 22)

Group D: Israel v Japan | 21:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 23)

Group D: Paraguay v Mali | 21:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 24)

Quarter-finals

Friday, 2 August 2024

Match 25: 1A v 2B | 21:00 | Stade de Bordeaux

Match 26: 1B v 2A | 15:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

Match 27: 1C v 2D | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille

Match 28: 1D v 2C | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon

Semi-finals

Monday, 5 August 2024

Match 29: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 27 | 21:00 | Stade de Lyon

Match 30: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 28 | 18:00 | Stade de Marseille

Bronze medal match

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Match 31: Loser Match 29 v Loser Match 30 | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Gold medal match

Friday 9 August 2024

Match 32: Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 30 | 18:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

Paris Olympics 2024 Football: Women’s football schedule (local time)

Group stage

Thursday, 25 July 2024

Group A: France v Colombia | 21:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 1)

Group A: Canada v New Zealand | 17:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 2)

Group B: USA v Zambia | 21:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 3)

Group B: Germany v Australia | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 4)

Group C: Spain v Japan | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 5)

Group C: Nigeria v Brazil | 19:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 6)

Sunday, 28 July 2024

Group A: France v Canada | 21:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 7)

Group A: New Zealand v Colombia | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 8)

Group B: USA v Germany | 21:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 9)

Group B: Australia v Zambia | 19:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 10)

Group C: Spain v Nigeria | 19:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 11)

Group C: Brazil v Japan | 17:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris (Match 12)

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Group A: New Zealand v France | 21:00 | Stade de Lyon (Match 13)

Group A: Colombia v Canada | 21:00 | Stade de Nice (Match 14)

Group B: Australia v USA | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille (Match 15)

Group B: Zambia v Germany | 19:00 | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Match 16)

Group C: Brazil v Spain | 17:00 | Stade de Bordeaux (Match 17)

Group C: Japan v Nigeria | 17:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (Match 18)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 3 August 2024

Match 19: 1A v 3B/C | 21:00 | Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Match 20: 1B v 2C | 15:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

Match 21: 1C v 3A/B | 17:00 | Stade de Lyon

Match 22: 2A v 2B | 19:00 | Stade de Marseille

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Match 23: Match 19 Winner v Match 21 Winner | 21:00 | Stade de Marseille

Match 24: Match 20 Winner v Match 22 Winner | 18:00 | Stade de Lyon

Bronze medal match

Friday, 9 August 2024

Match 25: Match 23 Loser v Match 24 Loser | 15:00 | Stade de Lyon

Gold medal match

Saturday, 10 August 2024

Match 26: Match 23 Winner v Match 24 Winner | 17:00 | Parc des Princes, Paris

(*India is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of France.)

Paris Olympics 2024 Football: FAQs

What is the timing of football matches in Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

In India, the football matches are set to take place at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.

When is the final of the football event in Paris Olympics?

The final is scheduled to take place on August 9 in men’s event and August 10 in women’s event.

Which TV Channels will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Sports 18 will be telecasting the football games on television sets while the live stream will be available on Jio Cinema.