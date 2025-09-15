The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match 34 of the ongoing PKL 2025 will take place on September 15, 2025. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have formed one of the most one-sided rivalries in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. Out of the 25 games, the Titans have won only five games. Ironically, two of those wins came in the last two games between these two sides.

However, the fans can expect some competitive Kabaddi in tonight’s clash. On that note, let us check out the top 3 player battles to watch out for in the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match 34 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans- Player Battles to Watch Out For

Yogesh Dahiya vs Vijay Malik

This is a captain’s clash that could shape the match. Yogesh Dahiya, Bengaluru’s defensive general, has transformed the Bulls since taking over leadership. His High 5s and tackle precision have anchored their winning streak. Vijay Malik, Telugu’s talisman, is a bonus specialist with 49 points in 6 matches, thriving in clutch moments.

Yogesh will aim to shut down Vijay’s bonus grabs and late-game raids, while Vijay must outwit Yogesh’s corner traps. Their duel is a battle of leadership, grit, and timing—whoever wins this face-off could steer their team to victory.

Deepak Sankar vs Bharat Hooda

Deepak Sankar has been the breakout star for Bengaluru Bulls this season. With 17 tackle points and a strike rate of 63%, he’s become the backbone of their defense. His ability to execute super tackles under pressure makes him a nightmare for the Raiders.

Bharat Hooda, on the other hand, is in red-hot form for the Titans, scoring 51 points in 6 matches, including a hat-trick of Super 10s. Deepak’s challenge will be to contain Bharat’s explosive raids and deny him momentum. This battle pits youthful energy against seasoned firepower—a true test of defensive resilience versus raiding brilliance.

Alireza Mirzaeian vs Ajit Pawar

Alireza Mirzaeian, the Iranian sensation, has emerged as Bengaluru’s most reliable raider, racking up 49 points in 6 matches. His agility and timing make him a constant threat, especially in do-or-die situations. Telugu Titans will rely on Ajit Pawar, their most consistent defender, to counter Alireza’s raids.

With 13 tackle points and sharp corner instincts, Ajit will look to cut off Alireza’s angles and force errors. This duel is a tactical chess match—Alireza’s unpredictability versus Ajit’s discipline. If Ajit can neutralize Alireza early, it could tilt the defensive balance in Telugu’s favor.