The Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz match 23 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 9 (Tuesday). Speaking about both sides in PKL 2025 so far, the Dabang Delhi KC are on a roll after winning three back-to-back games. Currently, they are in the third place in the PKL points table. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriorz are yet to find their form in the tournament after facing consecutive defeats. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match 23.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Ashu Malik vs Devank Dalal

Dabang Delhi’s captain and lead raider, Ashu Malik, has been in terrific form as he is consistently delivering in pressure situations. Malik’s ability to pick up bonus points and execute swift escapes makes him a nightmare for defenders.

On the other side, Devank Dalal has emerged as Bengal Warriorz’s most lethal weapon, registering three consecutive Super 10s and leading the raid charts. Both players are responsible for the bulk of their team’s raid points, and their head-to-head will be a tactical chess match in the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz clash. Expect fireworks every time either steps onto the mat.

Fazel Atrachali vs Nitesh Kumar

In the corners of the mat, it’s a battle of experience and grit. Iranian Fazel Atrachali may have had a quiet last game, but his record against Bengal is almost perfect. With four High 5s against Bengal in the previous edition, Fazel knows how to dismantle their raid unit.

Speaking about his opponent in the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz match, Nitesh Kumar is equally formidable. The Bengal defender recently achieved his 29th career High 5 and remains one of the most consistent tacklers in the league.

Manprit vs Saurabh Nandal

Manprit played a big role in Bengal Warriorz’s only win this season, supporting Devank Dalal with timely raids and revivals. But since the first match, Manprit’s form has taken a dip with just 17 points across three games, including one Super 10.

On the other side, Saurabh Nandal has quietly been one of Delhi’s most reliable defenders in this season of the PKL. Though he hasn’t registered a High 5 yet, his 9 tackle points in three matches reflect solid consistency. Both Manprit and Saurabh are expected to play a very crucial role if their sides want to come out on top tonight in the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz match.