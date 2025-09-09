The Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates secured wins in their matches against the Haryana Steelers and the Puneri Paltan, respectively, on September 8 (Monday). Speaking about the first match, the Bulls defeated the Haryana Steelers after a brilliant show from Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian. To note, the raider scored his second straight Super 10. Apart from him, a strong defensive performance from Deepak Sankar and skipper Yogesh also helped the cause.

In Match 22 of PKL 2025, the Patna Pirates stunned PKL 2024 champions Puneri Paltan with a commanding 48–37 win. Their win was powered by a phenomenal performance from Ayan Lohchab. Ayan racked up 21 points (17 raid, 4 bonus) as he single-handedly dismantled Puneri’s defense. Both teams matched each other in raid points (24 each), but Patna’s defense was the difference-maker, scoring 13 tackle points and executing a game-changing super raid.

With games coming thick and fast, the scenario in the PKL points table keeps changing. On that note, let us check out the latest PKL 2025 points table and standings.

PKL 2025 points table

Position Team Matches Played Wins Losses Score Diff Points 1 Puneri Paltan 5 3 2 +20 6 2 U Mumba 4 3 1 +23 6 3 Dabang Delhi K.C. 2 2 0 +7 4 4 UP Yoddhas 3 2 1 +3 4 5 Haryana Steelers 3 2 1 –5 4 6 Bengal Warriorz 2 1 1 +1 2 7 Tamil Thalaivas 2 1 1 0 2 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 1 1 –2 2 9 Telugu Titans 3 1 2 –3 2 10 Bengaluru Bulls 4 1 3 –19 2 11 Patna Pirates 4 1 3 –3 2 12 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 –22 0

The PKL 2025 Points Table is beginning to take shape as we have crossed the early phase of the tournament. PKL 2024 champions, Puneri Paltan, despite their loss to Patna Pirates in Match 22, remain at the top of the table with 6 points from 5 matches, thanks to their strong start and healthy score difference of +20. U Mumba are level on points but have played one game fewer, boasting the best score difference so far at +23, which could prove crucial in tight playoff races.

Dabang Delhi K.C., UP Yoddhas, and Haryana Steelers follow closely in the PKL 2025 Points Table with 4 points each, having shown consistency in both attack and defense. Haryana’s recent win over Bengaluru Bulls helped them climb the ladder, while Delhi remains unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the middle section of the PKL 2025 Points Table seems to be getting interesting with the likes of UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, and Haryana Steelers aiming to climb up the ladder. The likes of Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants are languishing at the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table.