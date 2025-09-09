The Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz PKL match 23 will be played on September 9 (Tuesday). To note, Delhi is coming into this match with three consecutive wins, including a thrilling finish against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Skipper Ashu Malik has been in top form, racking up 20 raid points in the previous match. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz started strong with a win over Haryana Steelers, but have stumbled with two straight losses.

Speaking about key players from both sides, Delhi’s defense, anchored by Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal, has been consistent. Bengal will rely on Devank Dalal and Nitesh Kumar to bounce back and regain momentum. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records in the Pro Kabaddi League so far.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

So far in the PKL history, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz have faced each other on 23 occasions. While Delhi has managed to win 10 games, the Warriorz have won 9, with 4 games ending as a draw.

Matches Played Dabang Delhi KC Wins Bengal Warriorz Wins Draws 23 10 9 4

Delhi vs Bengal starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi KC – Ashu Malik (C), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal (C), Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Manprit, Ankit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish

PKL 2025 Live Streaming details

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz PKL match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz squads