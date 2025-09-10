The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz match 23 of the PKL was an exciting one as the former went on to cross the finishing line by a margin of 9 points after the final whistle. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik led from the front and was the star of the match after securing 16 points for his side. For Bengal Warriorz, Devank Dalal was the top performer with 12 points to his name. Let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz match 23 player ratings.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings (Top 3)

Ashu Malik (9/10)

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik scored 16 points for his side and was the best raider of the match. Bengal’s defense was always under pressure from his mindful raids. Malik was the engine of Dabang Delhi’s offense because of his ability to pick up raid points in crucial situations and earn bonus points. In addition to helping Delhi win a vital match, captain Malik’s effort solidified his place among the league’s best raiders this year so far.

Devank Dalal (8/10)

Bengal Warriorz’ most dependable raider, Devank Dalal, once again showcased his talent and worth in the team’s camp. Throughout the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz game, Devank kept Bengal in the hunt.

The raider scored 12 points during his time on the mat and could have turned the match if he had gotten some more support from his teammates. Devank will need to continue his strong play and receive more encouragement from the rest of the team if the Warriorz are to turn around their campaign.

Ajinkya Pawar (7.5/10)

Dabang Delhi’s raider Ajinkya Pawar quietly made a big impact with 8 points, complementing Ashu Malik in the match. His ability to pick up quick points and keep the scoreboard ticking gave Delhi the edge during mid-game phases. It can also be said that Pawar’s raids were decisive in the context of the match as he moved cleanly and efficiently on the mat and showed great composure under pressure.

While skipper Ashu Malik grabbed the spotlight, Ajinkya’s contribution was vital in maintaining Delhi’s momentum and ensuring they stayed ahead towards the end of the match.