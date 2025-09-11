The Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants match 28 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 11 (Thursday). While Delhi are doing well in this year’s competition, Gujarat Giants are struggling to find rhythm in PKL 2025 so far.

Speaking about their standings in the PKL points table, Dabang Delhi KC currently stands in 2nd place with 8 points in 4 matches (4 wins), while the Gujarat Giants are in 11th place with 2 points in 4 matches (1 win & 3 losses). Check out the Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head records ahead of match 28 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Team Wins Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 Gujarat Giants 4 Draws 1 Total Matches 10

It’s been a tight contest between these two sides over the seasons, with Delhi holding a slight edge.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants probable 7s

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Ajinkya Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal.

Gujarat Giants: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Harish, Rakesh Sangroya, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar.

PKL Live Streaming

The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants squads