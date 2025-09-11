The Pro Kabbadi League is moving towards the middle phase of the competition, with the games coming thick and fast. On Wednesday, U Mumba took on the Telugu Titans while the UP Yoddhas faced the Puneri Paltan. Check out the highlights of both games and the updated PKL 2025 points table below.

PKL Match 25 and 26 highlights

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans dominated U Mumba with a commanding 45-37 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. Bharat Hooda was unstoppable, scoring 13 points, including a Super Raid and leading two All Outs in the first half. Chetan Sahu and Vijay Malik added crucial support, while U Mumba struggled to contain the Titans’ momentum.

Despite late resistance from Sandeep and Zafardanesh, U Mumba couldn’t close the gap. Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku had a limited impact defensively, and Ajit Chouhan was kept quiet. The Titans sealed their third consecutive win and will continue their good work in the next match.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan bounced back with a strong 43-32 victory over UP Yoddhas. Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite led the raiding charge, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Gaurav Khatri anchored the defense with 5 tackle points, frustrating UP’s raiders. Gagan Gowda was the lone standout for Yoddhas, scoring 12 points in just 13 minutes, but lacked support from teammates.

Mahender Singh and Sumit couldn’t hold Pune’s raiders, and UP’s defense faltered under pressure. Puneri Paltan’s balanced performance and tactical substitutions helped them control the match and climb to the top of the PKL 2025 points table.

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings