In a rather one-sided affair, the Dabang Delhi completed a 10-point win over the deflated Gujarat Giants in Match 28 of the ongoing PKL 2025. To note, this was also the final match of the first phase, and Delhi sealed it with a win. Let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants player ratings for match 28 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants player ratings

Ashu Malik (10/10)

Dabang Delhi star raider and captain, Ashu Malik, was the heartbeat of his team’s offense, delivering a commanding 14-point performance in just 32 minutes. His raids were a blend of brute force and finesse, consistently breaching the defensive line and picking up crucial touch points. Whether it was bonus snatches or multi-point raids, Ashu kept the scoreboard ticking.

His timing and mat awareness were top-tier, often catching defenders off guard. In a match where momentum swung wildly, Malik’s consistency anchored his side in the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants clash.

Prateek Dahiya (8.5/10)

Gujarat Giants young raider, Parteek Dahiya, brought flair and aggression to the mat, scoring 9 points in just 14 minutes of action. His short burst of brilliance was enough to rattle the opposition’s defense and inject energy into his team’s campaign. Parteek’s raids were sharp and calculated, often targeting weak corners and exploiting gaps with precision.

Despite limited time, his impact was undeniable; he turned defensive lapses into scoring opportunities and kept the pressure on. His ability to deliver under time constraints makes him a dangerous weapon off the bench or in rotation. Gujarat Giants must give more time to Dahiya on the mat for future matches.

Ajinkya Pawar (7/10)

Ajinkya Pawar may not have topped the charts, but his 5-point contribution was vital in maintaining offensive balance. He played the role of a support raider to perfection, stepping in when primary raiders were tackled out and keeping the rhythm alive. Ajinkya’s raids were smart and opportunistic, often picking up bonus points and single touches that added up.

His mat coverage and ability to read defensive formations helped his team avoid empty raids. While not flashy, his performance was efficient and dependable, exactly what you want from a secondary raider in a high-stakes match like Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants.