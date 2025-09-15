The Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers match 33 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 15 (Monday). While Haryana Steelers are stationed at the top half of the PKL points table, the Gujarat Giants are desperate for a comeback as they are languishing at the bottom of the table. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Hunters head-to-head records.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Category Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants Tie Total Matches Played 17 4 1 Matches Won 12 4 1

The Haryana Steelers have clearly dominated this rivalry, winning 12 out of the 17 matches played against the Gujarat Giants. What’s even more telling is their recent form—Haryana has clinched victory in each of the last six encounters, showcasing tactical superiority and consistent performance. Gujarat, on the other hand, has struggled to find answers, managing only four wins overall and none in recent clashes.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Aryavardhan Navale, Shubham Kumar, Himanshu, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Parteek Dahiya. Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers PKL squads