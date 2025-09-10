The Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 24 of the PKL 2025 kept the fans on the edge of their seats as the match went down to the wire, with both sides equal at 30-30 after the final whistle. As it turned out, the match went into a tie-breaker, but such was the competitiveness of the match that the breaker round also ended in a draw.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers held their nerves during the Golden raid, coming out victorious against the Gujarat Giants in match 24 of the PKL 2025. On that note, let us check out player ratings for the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings (Top 3)

1. Nitin Kumar (10/10)

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ star raider, Nitin Kumar, once again proved why he is one of the most dangerous raiders going around. In a tense, low-scoring match, he delivered crucial raid points under pressure, keeping Jaipur in the hunt throughout.

His ability to break through Gujarat’s defense and maintain composure during the Golden Raid was the defining moment of the match. With over 50 points in the season already, Nitin’s consistency and leadership in crunch moments make him a standout performer.

2. Rakesh (8/10)

From the Gujarat Giants side, Rakesh delivered a standout performance, earning 11 crucial points in Match 24 of PKL 2025 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. His raids were sharp and well-timed, often catching Jaipur’s defense off guard. In a match that went down to the wire and ended in a Golden raid, Rakesh’s contribution kept Gujarat competitive throughout.

He showed great composure under pressure, picking up points in do-or-die situations and helping maintain momentum during the tie-breaker phase. If Rakesh had been given support by his teammates in the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match, then the situation might have been different for the Giants.

3. Nitin Panwar (6/10)

Nitin Panwar was the defensive backbone for Gujarat Giants. His tackles were precise and timely, especially during the tie-breaker phase, where every point mattered. Panwar’s ability to read raiders and execute super tackles has been a revelation this season.

Though Gujarat fell short in the Golden raid, Panwar’s performance kept them competitive throughout the match. The defender will be looking to work more on his performance and try to shine for his side in the next match.