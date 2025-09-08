The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, are set to take on the Bengaluru Bulls at the Viswanadh Sports Club, Visakhapatnam, on September 8 (Monday). Speaking about their performance in the PKL 2025 so far, Bengaluru Bulls have had a tough going so far after losing 3 out of 4 games. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have won back-to-back matches and will be oozing with confidence.

The absence of Ankush Rathee in the Bulls’ camp has created a stir, but they will be looking to take the confidence of their previous match and try to win two games in a row. On the other hand, the Steelers are looking like a well-oiled machine with star players like Naveen Kumar and Jaideep Dahiya looking to contribute more to the team. Ahead of the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 clash, let us check out their head-to-head records so far.

Haryana vs Bengaluru head-to-head records

Speaking about Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head records, both sides have faced each other in 12 matches so far. While both sides have won 6 games each, Haryana Steelers have won the last three matches between these two teams. It is expected to be a cracking contest between two tough-looking sides.

Matches Played Haryana Steelers Win Bengaluru Bulls Wins Draws 12 6 6 0

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls starting 7s (Probable)

Haryana Steelers – Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

Bengaluru Bulls – Aashish Malik, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya.

PKL 2025 Live Streaming details

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls squads