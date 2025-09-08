Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi K.C. secured victories on Sunday (September 7) in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). Telugu Titans faced Bengal Warriorz while Dabang Delhi were up against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Titans registered a commanding 44-34 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday. Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda starred for the Titans by registering Super 10s while Ankit impressed in defence with a High Five. For Bengal Warriorz, captain Devank Dalal scored 13 points and also became the fastest player in PKL history to register 50 raid points in a season but could not take his team to a win.

In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi secured a thrilling 36-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ashu Malik impressed for Delhi once again by scoring 21 points. For the Panthers, Nitin Kumar and Sahil Satpal scored Super 10s but a costly error from the former cost his team the game.

PKL 2025 Points Table:

Thanks to their second consecutive win of the season, Telugu Titans have moved to the fourth spot in the PKL 2025 points table. They now have two wins from three games. Bengal Warriorz are currently at the 11th spot in the PKL 2025 points table after suffering their second straight loss this season.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi J.C. are at the third spot in PKL 2025 points table with three wins from as many games. They are also the only unbeaten side left in the competition. Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the seventh spot in the PKL 2025 points table with one win from three games.

