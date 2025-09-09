In a gripping contest that kept the fans on the edge of their seats, the Bengaluru Bulls managed to win against the Haryana Hunders on Monday. The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 21 saw the Bulls secure a 33–40 victory. Bengaluru’s raiders showed flashes of brilliance as they continuously managed to secure points against the defending champions of PKL 2025. On that note, let’s check out the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match Player Ratings.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings

Player Team Role Raid Tackle Bonus Total Points Alireza Mirzaian Bengaluru Bulls Raider 12 0 0 12 Shivam Patare Haryana Steelers Raider 4 0 3 7 Yogesh Dahiya Bengaluru Bulls Defender 0 5 1 6 Mayank Saini Haryana Steelers Raider 4 0 2 6 Deepak Sankar Bengaluru Bulls Defender 0 5 0 5

Haryana vs Bengaluru PKL Match 21 ratings

1. Alireza Mirzaian (Bengaluru Bulls) – Raider

Iranian star raider Alireza Mirzaian was the undisputed star of the match after scoring 12 raid points. His fearless approach and ability to break through Haryana’s defense made him the most valuable player in the match. The foreign star will look to continue his good run in the upcoming games.

2. Shivam Patare (Haryana Steelers) – Raider

Despite being on the losing side, Shivam Patare combined aggression with finesse, scoring 7 points (4 raid, 3 bonus). His raids were crucial in building momentum, but he could not help the defending champions to secure a win.

3. Yogesh Dahiya (Bengaluru Bulls) – Defender

Yogesh was a defensive powerhouse, earning 6 points (5 tackles, 1 bonus). His tackles were timed to perfection, often stopping Haryana’s raiders in their tracks. Just like Alireza, Bengaluru Bulls will want Dahiya to continue his good work in defense.

4. Mayank Saini (Haryana Steelers) – Raider

Mayank Saini played a second fiddle for Haryana Steelers as he added 6 points (4 raid, 2 bonus), supporting Shivam in the raiding department. His consistency helped Haryana maintain pressure throughout the match, but like his teammate Shivam, he ended on the losing side in the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

5. Deepak Sankar (Bengaluru Bulls) – Defender

Deepak matched Yogesh’s intensity with 5 tackle points, anchoring Bengaluru’s defense and keeping the match competitive till the final whistle.