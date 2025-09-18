The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match 39 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 18 (Thursday). One common thing between these two teams is that both have been overly dependent on a single raider so far. Nitin Dhankar for the Panthers and Devank Dalal for the Warriorz have been the sole contributors. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 39 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches Bengal Warriorz Wins 10 Jaipur Pink Panthers Win 9 Tied Matches 1 Total Matches Played 20

Despite Bengal Warriorz holding a narrow overall lead in head-to-head wins, the recent trend tells a different story. Over the last three PKL seasons, Bengal has failed to register a single win against Jaipur Pink Panthers, indicating a shift in dominance. Jaipur has clearly cracked Bengal’s strategy, consistently outplaying them with superior defense and clinical raiding. This losing streak has dented Bengal’s confidence in this fixture, turning what was once a balanced rivalry into a psychological hurdle.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz starting 7s (Probable)

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Nitin Rawal, Deepanshu Khatri.

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Manprit, Parteek, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Omid Mohammadshah.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 39 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz (Squads)