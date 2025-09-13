The Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their second home match against the UP Yoddhas in match 31 of the ongoing PKL 2025. When these two sides faced off last time, it was in the Eliminator in Season 11, and the Yoddhas annihilated Jaipur to a convincing win. Jaipur Pink Panthers would want to take revenge. On the other hand, Yoddhas will look to get back to winning ways. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for PKL 2025 match 31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head to head

Matches Played UP Yoddhas Win Jaipur Pink Panthers Win Ties 14 7 7 0

UP Yoddhas have had the upper hand in recent meetings, clinching victories in the last two encounters, including a dominant performance in the Eliminator clash last season. That win was particularly memorable, with UP Yoddhas dismantling Jaipur Pink Panthers 46-18, showcasing their defensive prowess and raiding depth. This momentum gives UP a psychological edge heading into future matchups, especially as their young squad continues to evolve. Jaipur, meanwhile, will be eager to break the streak and reclaim its dominance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Sahil Satpal, Deepanshu Khatri.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 31 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas squads