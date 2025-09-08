Haryana Steelers will face Bengaluru Bulls in the 21st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 8) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Haryana Steelers, who are the reigning champions, are currently at the sixth spot in the PKL 2025 points table. They began their title-defence with a shock loss against Bengal Warriorz. However, the Haryana-based franchise bounced back quickly with a win over U Mumba before beating UP Yoddhas as well.

With the momentum on their side, Haryana Steelers will be eyeing another important win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with a solitary win from four games so far. They began their season with three straight losses. They lost their first game against Puneri Paltan before suffering defeats against Dabang Delhi and U Mumba. The Bulls finally opened their account with an eight-point win over Patna Pirates.

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 8 September 2025

8 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls has been quite competitive. Out of the 12 matches between the two sides so far, each team has won six games each. However, Haryana Steelers have the upper hand in recent games. They have won the last three meetings between the two teams and will be eyeing another win.

Totals matches: 12

12 Haryana Steelers: 6 wins

6 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 0

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

Bengaluru Bulls: