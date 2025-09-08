The 22nd game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan. The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 8) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

The two teams have started their respective campaigns in a very contrasting fashion. While Puneri Paltan have been one of the best teams in the early stages of the competition, Patna Pirates are the only team who are yet to get off the mark.

With an impressive three wins from four games, the Pune-based outfit is currently at the top of the PKL 2025 points table. They began their campaign with a win over Bengaluru Bulls before beating Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls. Their winning start finally came to an end with a defeat against Dabang Delhi.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their three games so far. Their campaign started with two close losses against UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. In their last outing, they suffered a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls and will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their account.

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Date: 8 September 2025

8 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have maintained an upper hand in their rivalry against Puneri Paltan. Out of the 24 matches between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 14 while Puneri Paltan have managed to win just six. Four games have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 24

24 Puneri Paltan: 14 wins

14 wins Patna Pirates: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 4

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Patna Pirates: