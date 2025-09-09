High-flying Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eyeing another win when they lock horns against Bengal Warriorz in the 23rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 9) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

With three wins from as many games, Dabang Delhi are the only unbeaten side left in the competition. They are currently at the third spot in the PKL 2025 points table. A win in the upcoming game will take them to the top of the points table and they will be eager to achieve the feat.

Dabang Delhi started their campaign with a win over Bengaluru Bulls before beating in-form Puneri Paltan. In their last outing, they registered a thrilling win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. With momentum on their side, Delhi will be eyeing another victory to extend their unbeaten run.

Unlike Delhi, Bengal Warriorz have struggled to make a good impact so far. They started their campaign on a promising note as they defeated defending champions Haryana Steelers. However, the win was followed by two losses and Bengal Warriorz will be desperate to win the upcoming match to return to winning ways.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 9 September 2025

9 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

While Dabang Delhi have slight advantage in the head-to-head record against Bengal Warriorz, neither of the two teams have managed to gain a clear upper hand. Out of the 23 games between the two teams so far, Delhi have won 10 while Bengal have won nine. Four games between the two teams ended in ties.

Totals matches: 23

23 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 10 wins

10 wins Bengal Warriorz: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 4

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

Bengal Warriorz: