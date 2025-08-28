Nitin Rawal has been named as Jaipur Pink Panthers captain ahead of the 12th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025). On the other hand, Reza Mirbagheri has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team.

While Nitin Rawal was signed up by the Jaipur-based franchise earlier this year, he is not new to playing for them. In season 5, he had joined Jaipur Pink Panthers as a New Young Player (NYP) and plied his trade for the team till the eighth season. He has now rejoined the team as a matured and a dependable allrounder.

The Pink Panthers will be hoping that Nitin Rawal justifies the call and leads them from the front. Talking about Reza, he has been with the Pink Panthers since the ninth season. It was the same season in which the team won the PKL and has been playing for them since then. He is the backbone of Pink Panthers’ defence and will now be eager to make a mark as a leader too.

Nitin Rawal & Co. gear up for new season:

Nitin Rawal and his teammates recently concluded a high-intensity training camp in Dehradun. After the conclusion of the camp, the team is set to move to Vizag for the first leg of PKL 2025. They will open their campaign against last year’s beaten finalists Patna Pirates on September 2.

“It feels like coming full circle for me. I started my PKL journey as a young player with Jaipur Pink Panthers, and today, to lead this team as captain is an incredible honor. We have a young, energetic squad, and I am confident we will give our best to make our fans proud,” said Nitin Rawal.

“Jaipur Pink Panthers has been my home since Season 9, and being trusted with the vice-captaincy is a matter of pride for me. I look forward to working closely with Nitin and the team to bring out our best on the mat and continue the Panther spirit,” said Reza.