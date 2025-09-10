The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) delivered two exciting matches on September 9 (Tuesday), shaking up the standings and intensifying the playoff race. In the first game of the day between the Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz, the former came out on top, securing a nine-point win.

The second game of the evening was even more interesting as both Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a tie. The match went then went to a tie-breaker, but the winner could not be adjudged even after that. Eventually, Nitin Kumar from Jaipur Pink Panthers held his nerves and won the game for his side in a golden raid. Check out the PKL 2025 points table after Match 23 and 24 below.

PKL 2025 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Losses Score Difference Last 4 Matches Points 1 Puneri Paltan 4 3 1 +24 W, W, L, W 6 2 Dabang Delhi 4 3 0 +19 W, W, W, W 7 3 U Mumba 3 2 1 +3 L, W, W 4 4 Telugu Titans 4 2 2 +4 W, L, L, W 4 5 UP Yoddhas 3 2 1 +3 L, W, W 4 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 2 2 -3 W, L, L, W 4 7 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 -12 L, W, W, L 4 8 Bengaluru Bulls 5 2 3 -12 W, W, L, L, L 4 9 Patna Pirates 4 1 3 -3 W, L, L, L 2 10 Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 -9 L, L, W 2 11 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -13 L, W, L, L 2 12 Bengal Warriorz 4 1 3 -20 L, L, L, W 2

PKL highlights Match 23 and 24

Dabang Delhi continued their dominant run in PKL Season 12 with a convincing 45-34 win over Bengal Warriorz. Ashu Malik was unstoppable, scoring 16 raid points and leading Delhi’s charge with flair and precision. Ajinkya Pawar added depth to the attack, while Surjeet Singh anchored the defense with 3 tackle points. Bengal Warriorz, despite a strong 12-point effort from Devank Dalal, couldn’t match Delhi’s intensity.

In one of the most thrilling matches of the season, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a 30-30 draw at full time. The tie-breaker couldn’t separate the sides either, but Jaipur held their nerve in the Golden Raid to clinch a dramatic win.