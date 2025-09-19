Two high-voltage clashes lit up Jaipur tonight. Jaipur Pink Panthers edged Bengal Warriorz 45-41 in a thriller, with Nitin Kumar and Ali Choubtarash leading the charge. Bengal fought hard but couldn’t break their losing streak against Jaipur. In the second match, Puneri Paltan steamrolled U Mumba 40-22 in the Maharashtra Derby. Aslam Inamdar and Gaurav Khatri were unstoppable, while U Mumba’s defense crumbled under pressure. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 39 and 40.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 8 6 2 +55 12 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 6 6 0 +33 12 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 4 3 +8 8 4 Haryana Steelers 6 4 2 +2 8 5 U Mumba 7 4 3 -2 8 6 Bengaluru Bulls 8 4 4 -11 8 7 Tamil Thalaivas 5 3 2 +7 6 8 Telugu Titans 8 3 5 +3 6 9 UP Yoddhas 6 2 4 -24 4 10 Bengal Warriorz 7 2 5 -30 4 11 Patna Pirates 6 1 5 -15 2 12 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 -26 2

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 39 and 40

Puneri Paltan’s dominant win over U Mumba has catapulted them back to the top of the PKL 2025 Points Table with 12 points and a league-best score difference of +55. Their defense continues to be unmatched, with Gaurav Khatri leading the charge. Dabang Delhi K.C., still unbeaten, shares the top spot on points but trails slightly in score difference. Jaipur Pink Panthers climb to third after a gritty win over Bengal Warriorz, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba are locked at 8 points, but U Mumba’s heavy loss dents their momentum and drops them to fifth. Bengaluru Bulls also sit on 8 points but remain sixth due to their negative score difference. Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans are mid-table contenders, each with 6 points and flashes of brilliance, but lacking consistency.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriorz are struggling to convert close games into wins. Bengal’s defense continues to leak points, while UP’s raiding unit lacks firepower. Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants remain in crisis mode, each with just one win and serious gaps in both attack and defense.