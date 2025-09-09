In Match 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL), the Patna Pirates overpowered Puneri Paltan with a commanding 48–37 victory on Monday. Both teams matched each other in raid points (24 each), but Patna’s defense proved decisive, racking up 13 tackle points and executing a crucial super raid. Ayan Lohchab’s raiding brilliance and Patna’s defensive wall turned the tide, while Puneri Paltan struggled to convert bonus and tackle opportunities. Let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates player ratings for the PKL 2025 match 22.

1. Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates) – Raider

Ayan was unstoppable, scoring a massive 21 points (17 raid, 4 bonus). His explosive raids dismantled Puneri’s defense and gave Patna a decisive edge. The Pirates will be hoping that Ayan continues his good run on the mat.

2. Milan Mahak Singh Dahiya (Patna Pirates) – All-Rounder

Milan contributed 5 points (3 raid, 2 tackle), showing versatility and composure. His dual-role impact added balance to Patna’s strategy. The Pirates’ all-rounder will be looking to add more points for his side in the upcoming matches.

3. Sachin Tanwar (Puneri Paltan) – Raider

Senior pro Sachin Tanwar led Puneri’s attack with 6 raid points, using swift footwork and smart angles to break through Patna’s defense. However, his efforts were not enough for his side to secure a win tonight in the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates game.

4. Deepak Rathee (Patna Pirates) – Defender

Deepak earned 3 tackle points, anchoring Patna’s defense with timely dashes and holds that stopped Puneri’s momentum. His positioning was razor-sharp, often anticipating raider movements before they unfolded.

5. Abhishek Gunge (Puneri Paltan) – Raider

Abhishek scored 5 points (4 raid, 1 bonus), offering consistent support to Sachin and keeping Puneri in the fight.