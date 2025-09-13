The PKL 2024 champions, Puneri Paltan, are set to take on the Telugu Titans in match 32 of the ongoing PKL 2025. Speaking about their standings in the PKL points table, the Paltan are currently sitting in the second spot with four wins in six games. On the other hand, the Telugu Titans are placed fourth with 3 wins in 5 matches. Let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records before the match 32 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Matches Played Puneri Paltan Wins Telugu Titans Win Ties 22 13 8 1

Despite Puneri Paltan holding a superior overall record, the Telugu Titans turned the tide last season by winning both encounters against Pune—marking their first victories over the side in six years. These wins were not just statistical anomalies but symbolic of a shift in momentum for the Titans, who had long struggled against Pune’s structured defense and aggressive raiding unit.

The back-to-back triumphs came at crucial junctures, showcasing improved coordination and standout performances from players like Ajit Pawar and Vijay Malik. For Puneri Paltan, the defeats served as a wake-up call, highlighting vulnerabilities that had been masked by past dominance.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans squads