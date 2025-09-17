The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match, number 37 of the PKL 2025, is going to be an exciting one. To be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, both sides will be looking to come out on top and move ahead in the PKL points table. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match 37 of the PKL 2025.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC player battles

Fazel Atrachali vs Bharat Hooda

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian powerhouse and Dabang Delhi’s defensive general, brings unmatched experience and precision to the left corner. Bharat Hooda, a rising raider for Telugu Titans, will be tested against Fazel’s brutal ankle holds and mat awareness. Bharat’s strength lies in his fearless approach and ability to pick up bonus points under pressure.

But Fazel’s timing and leadership make him a nightmare for any raider. This battle will be a tactical duel—if Bharat can outmaneuver Fazel even once, it could shift momentum. Expect fireworks when these two collide in the heart of the mat.

Ashu Malik vs Shubham Shinde

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, is known for his explosive bursts and unpredictable angles. Shubham Shinde, Telugu Titans’ right corner defender, will have his hands full trying to contain Ashu’s relentless raids. Ashu’s ability to switch direction mid-raid and exploit defensive gaps makes him a constant threat.

Shubham, however, has shown flashes of brilliance with well-timed dashes and holds. This matchup will be a test of reflexes and nerve—who blinks first could decide the raid. If Ashu gets going early, Delhi could build a commanding lead. But if Shubham locks him down in the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC clash, Titans stay in the hunt.

Ajinkya Pawar vs Vijay Malik

Ajinkya Pawar, a versatile raider for Dabang Delhi, thrives in clutch moments with his calm demeanor and sharp instincts. Vijay Malik, Telugu Titans’ all-rounder, will likely be tasked with neutralizing Ajinkya’s raids while contributing offensively. Their battle will be layered—Ajinkya probing for weaknesses, Vijay countering with strength and agility.

Both players are known for their adaptability, making this a cerebral contest as much as a physical one. If Vijay can disrupt Ajinkya’s rhythm, it could stall Delhi’s momentum. But if Ajinkya finds his groove, he’ll be the silent assassin that tips the balance in Delhi’s favor.