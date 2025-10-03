U Mumba, on Thursday (October 2), thrashed Gujarat Giants to move to the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table. The Mumbai-based outfit totally outplayed the Giants and registered a thumping 40-25 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

It was the second consecutive match where U Mumba registered a victory by more than 10 points. In their previous outing, they had registered an 18-point win over Tamil Thalaivas before winning the game against the Giants by 15 points. With 6 wins and 5 defeats, U Mumba are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Giants’ campaign took another blow with the latest defeat. They continue to occupy the bottom spot after the latest loss. With just 2 wins from 10 matches, the Gujarat-based outfit is currently lying at the 12th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: U Mumba thrash Gujarat Giants

Sandeep Kumar once again made the difference for U Mumba, scoring 16 points while Rinku and Sunil Kumar delivered in defence and bagged High Fives each.

U Mumba looked in their elements right from the start as they raced away to a 10-6 lead by the 10th minute. Sandeep was the standout performer from the very beginning as he scored five points from five raids. The momentum was with U Mumba and they went on to inflict an all out on the Giants after Sandeep dismissed Shadloui and Rohit Nandal in quick succession. At halftime, U Mumba held a commanding 23-11 lead.

U Mumba did not slow down after the restart as the Giants found it extremely tough to turn things around. The Giants tried to attack but their efforts were thwarted by Rinku and other defenders. U Mumba went on to inflict another all out on the Giants to all but seal the match. They eventually won the game by 15 points.

