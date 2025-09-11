The clash between U Mumba and Patna Pirates in Match 27 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 2025) promises to be a high-voltage encounter, reigniting one of the league’s most storied rivalries. Both teams have championship pedigrees—U Mumba lifted the trophy in Season 2, while Patna Pirates are the only franchise to win three consecutive titles (Seasons 3–5). Their head-to-head history is packed with drama, tactical brilliance, and individual heroics. Let us check out the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head records ahead of the match 27 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Total Matches U Mumba Wins Patna Pirates Wins Draws Last Meeting 19 9 9 1 Patna Pirates won (Eliminator, PKL 2024)

This rivalry is one of the most balanced in PKL history, with both teams locked at 9 wins each. The lone draw came in a nail-biting finish during Season 6. Their last encounter in the PKL 2024 Eliminator saw Patna Pirates edge past U Mumba in a high-pressure knockout game, showcasing the brilliance of Patna’s raiders and the resilience of their defense.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates starting 7s (Probable)

U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

Patna Pirates – Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

PKL Live Streaming

The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates squads