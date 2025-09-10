The UP Yoddhas will be up against the Puneri Paltan in match 26 of the ongoing PKL 2025 on Wednesday (September 10). Both sides have had a decent start in the tournament, but are coming to the match after losing their previous games. Speaking about their standings in the PKL points table, the Puneri Paltan are placed in third spot with three wins in five matches.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are currently stationed in 5th position with 2 wins in 3 games. With both sides eager to move up in the PKL points table, the match is set to be a thrilling one, but who holds the edge? Let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head records in PKL history.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head in PKL

Matches Played UP Yoddhas Win Puneri Paltan Wins Draws 14 7 6 1

Despite UP Yoddhas holding a narrow edge in overall wins, recent history tells a different story. They’ve managed to win only one of the last five encounters against Puneri Paltan, indicating a shift in momentum towards the Pune-based franchise. Puneri Paltan’s defensive unit, led by stalwarts like Vishal Bhardwaj and Gaurav Khatri, has consistently disrupted UP’s raiding rhythm.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan starting 7s (probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

PKL 2025 live streaming

The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan PKL squads