The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match 27 of the PKL 2025 turned out to be a thrilling one, with the former securing a win by just one point. After the final whistle, the score read 40-39 as U Mumba consolidated their position at the top half of the PKL points table. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match 27 player ratings.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates player ratings

Ayan Lohchab (9.5/10)

Ayan Lohchab scripted history to become the first player to record successive 20-point games in PKL history, but was left heartbroken as a costly unforced error in the dying seconds tilted the game away from his side. His agility, timing, and fearlessness made him the most dominant player on the mat. If Patna had edged out the win, he’d have been hailed as the match-winner.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (9/10)

Zafardanesh delivered a clutch all-around performance that sealed the win for U Mumba. With 12 points, including a last-second raid that turned the tide, he showcased nerves of steel and tactical brilliance. His ability to switch between raiding and defending gave U Mumba the flexibility they needed in crunch moments.

The Iranian star’s Super 10 was packed with smart bonus picks and swift touches, and his final raid, executed in just 4 seconds, was a masterclass in time management and pressure handling.

Anil (8/10)

Anil’s 9-point contribution as an all-rounder was pivotal in maintaining U Mumba’s momentum. He complemented Zafardanesh in raids and stepped up defensively when needed. His versatility allowed U Mumba to rotate strategies mid-match, and his raid success rate was impressive.

Anil’s ability to read Patna’s defensive formations and exploit gaps made him a constant threat. While not as flashy as Ayan or Zafardanesh, his consistency and work rate were crucial in building the lead that U Mumba defended in the final minutes of the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates clash.