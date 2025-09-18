The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match 40 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 18 (Thursday). Both teams have a slew of young raiders who pose a continuous threat to the opposition defenders. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have two inspirational skippers, in the form of Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head records for match 40 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches U Mumba Wins 11 Puneri Paltan Wins 10 Tied Matches 3 Total Matches Played 24

This rivalry has been one of the most evenly matched in PKL history. U Mumba holds a slight edge with 11 wins, but Puneri Paltan is right behind with 10 victories. The three ties reflect how closely contested these encounters have been. Whether it’s raiding brilliance or defensive grit, both teams have delivered high-intensity performances over the years. With the competition heating up this season, their next clash could tip the balance in favor of either side.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan starting 7s (Probable)

U Mumba – Vijay Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan squads