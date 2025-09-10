The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match 25 of the ongoing PKL season is going to be an exciting one. While U Mumba will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, the Telugu Titans will look to move up in the points table as they are currently positioned in 4th place. With both sides filled with strong players, it is expected to be a cracking contest tonight. Check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in tonight’s U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 clash.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans player battles

Ajit Chouhan vs Shubham Shinde

U Mumba’s lead raider, Ajit Chouhan, has been in sensational form, consistently breaking through defensive lines with his swift footwork and tactical raids. Tonight, Ajit will be up against the Telugu Titans’ right corner Shubham Shinde.

In PKL 2025, Shinde is known as a defender for his sharp ankle holds and fearless tackles. This duel will be a test of agility versus anticipation and could set the tone for the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match.

Vijay Malik vs Lokesh Ghosaliya

Telugu Titans’ skipper Vijay Malik has emerged as a reliable raider, often leading his team’s charge with Super 10 performances. His challenge will be to outfox U Mumba’s left corner Lokesh Ghosliya.

The U Mumba player has been a standout defender this season with his aggressive dashes and high tackle success rate. This battle pits experience against rising defensive prowess and could possibly be the match-defining battle in the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans clash.

Anil Mohan vs Bharat Hooda

Anil Mohan has been a tremendous addition to the U Mumba squad. He has worked well as an all-rounder and has brought points in some crucial moments throughout the season. He has scored 13 raid points and 2 tackle points in three matches. U Mumba will once again trust him and expect him to showcase another all-around performance.

On the other hand, Bharat Hooda has been a crucial addition to the Titans’ squad as well. Hooda has scored 28 raid points, including a Super 10, and 6 tackle points as well.