The Telugu Titans completed an easy win against the U Mumba in match 25 of the PKL 2025 on Wednesday (September 10). The Titans took an early lead in the match and managed to hold it by the time of the final whistle. In the end, they won the match by 8 points and moved up in the PKL points table. Check out the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans player ratings for match 25 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans player ratings

Bharat Hooda (9/10)

Bharat Hooda was the top performer of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match, scoring a brilliant 13 points in 36 minutes. His all-around display showcased his ability to dominate both in raids and defense. Bharat’s timing and mat coverage were exceptional, allowing him to break through U Mumba’s defensive line and contribute crucial points when the Titans needed them most. His consistency and leadership on the mat make him one of the most valuable assets for Telugu Titans this season. The seasoned pro will look to continue his good form in the upcoming matches as well.

Satish Kanan (8/10)

Sathish Kannan delivered a solid raiding performance, picking up 6 points in 24 minutes. His quick footwork and ability to exploit defensive gaps kept U Mumba in the hunt throughout the match. While not a massive score, his raids were timely and helped maintain pressure on the Titans’ defense. Sathish’s growing confidence and sharp instincts make him a promising raider to watch in upcoming fixtures for U Mumba.

Vijay Malik (7/10)

Alongside Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik was a vital support player who helped his team score five more points in the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans clash. His ability to alternate between guarding and raiding allowed the Titans to be more creative with their approach. Vijay wasn’t the team’s top scorer, but his presence on the mat helped keep things calm when things became heated. For the Telugu Titans, his tactical awareness and leadership remain crucial.