The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match 26 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 10 (Wednesday). Both teams are coming to the match after losing their previous match and will be eyeing a win to move ahead in the PKL points table. On that note, let’s take a look at the key battles to watch out for in the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match 26 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas‘ main man, Gagan Gowda, has been in exceptional form this season so far. Gowda has secured 34 raid points in just 3 matches and has been the best performer for UP so far. Despite his side losing to the Haryana Hunters, Gowda scored 13 points in the last game and will be hoping to repeat the same in the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match.

It will be up to the defender, Gaurav Khatri, to stop Gowda while raiding. Speaking about his numbers, Gaurav has scored 14 points in 5 matches and is the best defender for Puneri Paltan. Even though he failed to score a single tackle point in the last game. Khatri will be looking to get back in form against the Yoddhas.

Aditya Shinde vs Hitesh

Right corner specialist Hitesh was a standout performer for UP Yoddhas in their previous clash against Haryana Steelers, notching up 4 crucial points. In a match where most defenders struggled to find rhythm, Hitesh remained composed and impactful, showcasing sharp reflexes and tactical awareness. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan’s rising star Aditya Shinde has emerged as their most reliable raider this season, amassing an impressive 36 raid points across five matches. With the responsibility of leading the attack once again.

Aslam Inamdar vs Sumit Sangwan

Sumit Sangwan, UP Yoddhas’ top defender, will be the person to keep an eye on. In three games, he has scored 15 tackle points. If Sumit gets back to his best form, the left corner would be deadly for UP and might cause problems for Pune’s raiding squad.

For Puneri Paltan, captain Aslam Inamdar is an essential player. To get Puneri to the finish line, he must step up. Aslam will be hoping to recover more strongly after only managing one point in the last game