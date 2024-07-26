The CEO vs. The Doctor will eventually happen at AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view show with a championship involved in the match. As the bad blood between Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker continues to grow on the weekly programming of Dynamite, the two top female star powers of AEW as well as professional wrestling will square off in a dream match at next year’s stadium show.

Instead of announcing the match on a regular AEW show, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan dropped the big news during San Diego Comic-Con by noting that Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Baker at the Wembley Stadium at the AEW All In 2024 PPV set for next month. The feud between the two began after Baker returned and stared down Mone at the Forbidden Door show, last month.

The two further got into a verbal encounter on the follow-up episode of Dynamite with Mone acting like a heel. Baker then challenged Mone for the TBS Title match at AEW All In 2024 from the Wembley Stadium in London, England. Mone said there’s a line on AEW Dynamite of several women gunning for the titles and she just needed to get back in the line.

Then during last night’s Comic Con AEW panel, a further angle took place at the SDCC where Mone and her recently become ally Kamille appeared dressed as Batman villains Poison Ivy and Bane and confronted Baker. The confrontation led Khan to announce the dream match for AEW All In 2024 between Mone and Baker.

Heading into AEW All In 2024, Baker is having a disadvantage in terms of the numbers game as Mone recruited Kamille as his cohort. This week on Dynamite, the former NWA Women’s Champion returned on AEW Dynamite and took out Baker with a torture act slam before aligning herself with Mone.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, five matches have been announced and all of those will be contested over championships. The current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year is given below,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D