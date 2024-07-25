Toni Storm is back with a vengeance on AEW programming ahead of her title defense already announced for the All In PPV show set for August. As announced during last Friday’s Rampage, a segment was added to AEW Blood & Guts 2024, touted to be the “debut” of “The Glamour” Mariah May which marked the comeback of May’s “The Glamour” gimmick from the Japanese Stardom promotion whom she used to work for before coming to AEW.

After using Toni Storm’s old gimmick in recent times, May walked out on the AEW Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite with the Owen Hart Foundation Title and the shoe she used to bust open the “Timeless” one, two weeks ago. She was put in a match against Kaitland Alexis and from the get-go in the match, she was seen in control.

May relentlessly beat Alexis down before kissing her on the forehead and hitting May Day. Instead of going for the cover, she delivered the Sweet Cheek Music followed by Toni Storm’s finishing maneuver, Storm Zero to secure the victory.

AEW Dynamite: Mercedes Mone Gets New Ally On Blood & Guts 2024 Edition

Mariah May picked up her first win after leaving Toni Storm’s gimmick

As May was celebrating the win, the music hit for Timeless Toni Storm and the fans present at the Bridgestone Arena popped loud about it. May acted shocked, but it was just a ruse. Then someone clad in black appeared behind May and she appeared to be none other than the AEW Women’s World Champion. A slugfest went down in the ring as the Referees came out to separate the ladies.

Mariah May Intends To Further Destroy What’s Left Of Toni Storm At AEW All In 2024

The segment ended with Toni Storm getting the microphone and yelling at May if she’s prepared to die because she is. A few weeks ago, Mariah May emerged to be the winner of the Women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2024 edition and per the stipulation of the win, she will now go after the AEW Women’s World Title held by Toni Storm at All In PPV slated to emanate from the United Kingdom.

Initially intended to be a friendly match between the two cohorts, the capacity was turned into a different mode after May turned on the champion and took her out in a vicious way following her victory over Willow Nightingale in the final match of the Owen Hart Cup.