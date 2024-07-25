As Mercedes Mone continues to unravel her true heel side on AEW Dynamite, she now has an ally to watch her back. The dream feud between the former WWE Superstar and the first AEW female talent, Britt Baker has been underway for the past few weeks and it has just reached a new dimension on the latest bygone Blood & Guts episode, last night.

On the July 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida in what marked her first televised match in over ten months. Shida was in thoughts about using a kendo stick, but the hesitation allowed Baker to hit a rolling neckbreaker. Shida hit the question mark kick followed by the Falcon Arrow. Baker then dodged the Kitana knee and applied the Lockjaw to pick up the submission win.

AEW All In 2024: Brand New Title Match Announced On Blood & Guts Episode

Mercedes Mone’s music immediately interrupted Baker’s returning win on AEW Dynamite, as the champion walked out to the stage with the TBS and NJPW Strong Title. Amid loud boos from the audience, she said that she was impressed with the victory. Mone also reminded everyone that Baker wanted a shot at her TBS Title at All In, but her answer was still no.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Would Love To Join AEW To Compete Against THIS TOP WRESTLER

AEW Dynamite: Kamille returns after a gap of more than two years

As she started laughing with evil intentions, Kamille showed up and laid out Baker from behind with a pump kick. Baker was further locked in a Torture Rack before being planted with a sitout slam as Mone came to the ring. Kamille raised Mone’s hands as the duo stood over the fallen body of Baker to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

One of the familiar faces in today’s professional wrestling, Kamille is best known for her multi-year run as an NWA Women’s Champion. In a combined way, she held the title for more than 800 days from 2021 through 2023. There had been rumors of her signing with WWE and then heading to NXT which weren’t true.

Meanwhile, last night marked Kamille’s first appearance on AEW Dynamite since July 2021 when she confronted Leyla Hirsch ahead of their title match at that year’s NWA Empower. Kamille became a free agent by the end of 2023 and she admittedly had signed somewhere in February as stated on social media which was finally revealed on AEW Blood & Guts edition.