In one of the title matches in store for AEW All Out 2024, the reigning International Championship Will Ospreay (c) defeated AEW World Trios Champion Pac to retain his title. After the match, the champion also got to confront his former buddy to make the tease of a future championship match between the two.

During the match at AEW All Out 2024, a Wall walk enzugiri from Ospreay was countered through a German Suplex from PAC. He wanted to hit another Liger Bomb, but Ospreay snapped through with a hurricanrana pin attempt.

Pac came back with a Poisonrana on three back-to-back occasions but Ospreay avoided the third one and hit one of his own followed by a Hidden Blade for the closest two-count of the match. PAC crotched Ospreay and went for the Avalanche Poisonrana, but Ospreay landed on his feet.

Ospreay charged with another Hidden Blade, but PAC kicked out of this one, too. Springboard Oscutter connected from Ospreay, but PAC countered the Storm Breaker into a snap hurricanrana. Ospreay no-sold the move though, and rolled back to set up a Styles Clash followed by another Hidden Blade flush to secure the pin-fall win at AEW All Out 2024.

AEW All Out 2024: Ospreay had some advice for old for Ricochet

After the match, Ricochet and reigning International Champion Will Ospreay finally got to exchange some words on live TV. It happened in a backstage interview segment at AEW All Out 2024 with Renee Paquette, as Ospreay was commenting about his title defense against PAC when he spotted his old nemesis Ricochet.

Ospreay suggested Ricochet should stop sitting around collecting a paycheck, referring to his tenure in WWE. Ricochet said Ospreay shouldn’t worry about him as he’s going to be around for a while. Ospreay then suggested that he should go talk to Tony Khan and get some wins under his belt “and then you can come talk to the champ” to end the segment at AEW All Out 2024.

The history of Ospreay and Ricochet goes way back as the two squared off frequently from 2013 through 2017 during their tenure in NJPW. Ospreay came out to say something to Ricochet after he picked up his first AEW win on the post-All In episode Dynamite, but PAC laid out Ospreay from behind as he was building up their match at AEW All Out 2024.