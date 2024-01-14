AEW Battle Of The Belts IX Results: Chris Jericho Loses; No Title Change

Keeping the quarterly tradition intact, AEW Battle of the Belts came up with the ninth edition of the show, last night. Just after the weekly Rampage episode, the one-hour special edition was aired with three separate championship matches on the card. Chris Jericho was one of the matches where he came up short of keeping his promises.

In the kick-off match of AEW Battle of the Belts IX, a Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship went down where Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to retain the Titles. Heading into the match, Jericho and Guevera guaranteed to win the tiles but they weren’t successful.

In the closing moments of this match at AEW Battle of the Belts, Sammy superkick-ed Bill. He took a fire extinguisher and used it on Bill and Starks. Jericho hit Bill with the extinguisher but Starks hits Jericho with a kendo stick. As the brawl continued, Jericho set up a table and low-blowed Bill.

Takeshita attacked Jericho while Bill powerbomb-ed Jericho through the table. Sammy climbed up on the entrance ramp and went for a dive but Hobbs pulled Starks out of the way as Sammy crashed through the stage. Starks pinned him, easily.

Saraya Got To Meet Her ‘Sober Sister’ At 2024 AEW Dynamite Homecoming

AEW Battle of the Belts IX: Julia Hart retains TBS Championship

During the second match of the AEW Battle of the Belts IX special, Julia Hart defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Women’s Championship. Anna was slammed hard into the post as Hart sent her into the barricade to have a near-fall attempt.

Anna slammed her opponent’s arm to the mat but Anna hit her back with the backstabber. Anna went for the queen’s layer but Hart got out of it and choked her with the sleeper hold. Anna powered out and delivered a flatliner. Hart took her down and locked in Hartless submission to which Anna tapped out.

AEW Battle of the Belts IX: Main Event match outcome

In the main event of the AEW Battle of the Belts IX, the AEW International Championship was on the line where Orange Cassidy (c) defeated Preston Vance to retain the title. Cassidy got the pin after hitting the Orange punch and the beach break for the win. Undisputed Kingdom attacked Vance and Jose The Assistant after the match. Roderick Strong had a staredown with Cassidy to essentially declare that he’s coming after the International Title.